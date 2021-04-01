Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Earlier today, speculations surfaced that GOT7’s JAY B might join H1GHR Music. Now, the company has come forward and put the rumors to rest.

GOT7’s goodbye to us in January was a bittersweet affair for K-pop fans: while the members were officially leaving their agency — JYP Entertainment — they had assured fans that they would eventually find ways to release new music together. As reports of where the members might be headed post-JYP surfaced, member JAY B remained mum about his plans.

Turns out, we’ll have to wait longer to see what he has in store for us. Earlier today, despite reports speculating that JAY B might be headed to Jay Park’s H1GHR Music, we will not be seeing a mini-reunion between JAY B and Yugyeom anytime soon. H1GHR Music has since come forward and denied the rumors.

The news came to light earlier today after South Korea media outlet OSEN reported that JAY B and H1GHR Music are currently holding discussions about a possible exclusive contract. This led people to believe that JAY B might finally join the likes of Sik-K and HAON as a labelmate.

Moreover, this would also have meant a reunion with another GOT7 member at some point down the line: member Yugyeom joined AOMG — also owned by Jay Park — shortly after leaving JYP Entertainment.

H1GHR Music has, however, called the reports inaccurate. In a report by Indian outlet Pinkvilla, the company said that it “doesn’t have any official statement regarding JAY B joining H1GHR Music.” The most resounding and hilarious clarification, possibly, came from Jay Park himself, who tweeted: “There’s only one Jay Bum over here. That is all.”

Theres only one jay bum over here. That is all — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) April 1, 2021

Earlier this year, JAY B — real name Lim Jay Bum — marked the start of a new era in his career by changing his stage name. Switching up from JB, he laid the groundwork for a potential solo career by starting his own YouTube channel.

