In some unexpected yet delightful news, it turns out Aussie music legend Gotye has been given songwriting credit on the latest Justin Bieber single ‘Hold On’.

Yep, Walter de Backer A.K.A Gotye is listed as one of seven songwriters on the new track. Given ‘Hold On’ only premiered a few hours ago, it is not yet known how exactly the unlikely pairing came to be.

However, it seems triple j’s Alister Newstead may be on the money with his theory regarding the credit.

“I think it’s an interpolation of the ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ melody (which also explains the co-write credit for Luiz Bonfá: the Brazilian muso that Wally de Backer shares STIUTK royalties with),” Newstead wrote on Twitter.

Although ‘Hold On’ doesn’t bear a particularly strong resemblance to ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’, it’s safe to say we’re glad Bieber’s team appear to be giving credit where credit is due.

As for the track itself, it’s the latest single from Bieber’s upcoming sixth studio album Justice, set to drop in the next few weeks. Along with ‘Hold On’, the album will feature the previously released singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Anyone’.

In a live chat ahead of its premiere (via NME), Bieber described ‘Hold On’ as a “hopeful record of just holding on.”

“A lot of us want to give up at times… [but] there’s a lot to look forward to,” he said.

“There’s a lot we can’t control sometimes, but there’s always hope.”

Meanwhile, Bieber revealed his aim to “provide comfort” to fans through the album in an Instagram post last month.

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another,” he said.

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

