Grace Cummings is set to embark on an Australian tour in support of her latest album, Ramona.

After a stint of 26 shows across the US, UK, and Europe, including appearances on KEXP Live and WNYC, as well as a yet-to-be-disclosed US late-night TV performance, the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter will return to her home country. Her Australian tour will also follow sold-out London shows, a European tour supporting King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and a number of festival dates.

Cummings will perform in Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and more towns this July and August (see full dates below). Tickets are on sale now here.

Released just last week, Ramona has garnered critical acclaim for its emotional depth and Cummings’ powerful vocal performances. The Guardian described the album as a “tidal wave of emotion,” praising its rich instrumentation and operatic style. Rolling Stone highlighted the album’s raw and evocative nature, while Uncut applauded Cummings’ transition to more lavish production under the guidance of Jonathan Wilson. Forbes suggested Ramona may be Cummings’ breakout record, and Paste recognised her sheer power as a performer.

The album marks a departure from the self-produced sound of Cummings’ earlier works. Teaming up with producer Wilson in Topanga Canyon, Cummings has crafted a sound that encompasses orchestral arrangements and explores themes of grief, self-destruction, and emotional violence without sacrificing the raw humanity of her music.

The first single, “On and On”, was released in January, accompanied by a haunting music video. This was followed by a visualizer for “Common Man” and the final singles, the title track and “A Precious Thing”. Cummings, also an accomplished stage actor, brings a theatrical quality to her music, particularly in the album’s title track, which she describes as a persona adopted during a difficult personal period.

Grace Cummings 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, July 12th

The Espy, St Kilda, VIC

Saturday, July 13th

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC

Sunday, July 14th

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 20th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, July 25th

Crown and Anchor, Adelaide, SA

Friday, July 26th

Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, July 27th

Rosemount, Perth, WA

Friday, August 2nd

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 3rd

The Great Club, Sydney, NSW