Another King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard album? Aren’t you tired already? Of course you’re not.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced yet another new album, The Silver Cord, which will be released into the world later this month.

The band’s 25th album will come in two versions – original and extended mix – with the first version being “really condensed, trimming all the fat,” according to frontman Stu Mackenzie.

“And on the second version, that first song, “Theia”, is 20 minutes long,” he continues. “It’s the ‘everything’ version – those seven songs you’ve already heard on the first version, but with a whole lot of other shit we record while making it.

“It’s for the Gizz-heads. I love Donna Summer’s records with Giorgio Moroder, and I’d never listen to the short versions now – I’m one of those people who wants to hear the whole thing. We’re testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music, perhaps – but I’m heavily interested in destroying such concepts.”

The Silver Cord is led by lead singles “Theia”, the title track, and “Set”, and you can listen to all three tracks below.

King Gizzard’s 25th album is the swift follow-up to the catchily-titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which just missed out on the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart.

That followed a remarkable run of five album releases in 2022, including three in October alone: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Three of the five albums made it to the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s The Silver Cord is out October 27th via KGLW (pre-save/pre-order here).