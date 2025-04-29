Gracie Abrams kicked off her ‘The Secret of Us’ arena tour in New Zealand and Australia last night with a nod to one of Aotearoa’s biggest stars.

During the surprise song slot at Spark Arena (April 29), the US pop singer delivered a haunting cover of Lorde’s “Liability”. Social clips from the show capture the entire stadium swaying as Abrams took on the Melodrama piano ballad.

On the B-stage, Abrams chats with the crowd from behind her keyboard, saying she’s been “thinking about [Lorde] a lot” while spending time in the “Royals” singer’s home country.

“Obviously, being here, and also because she finally returned to save pop music…” she adds, referencing Lorde’s surprise comeback single “What Was That“, which dropped less than a week ago.

Calling “Liability” one of her “favourite songs ever,” Abrams then gently launches into the moody track, eyes closed as she sings: “They say, ‘You’re a little much for me / you’re a liability, you’re a little much for me,’” while the crowd sings along.

The surprise song slot is usually reserved for Abrams’ own deep cuts or tracks left off the official setlist. But with Lorde being a hometown legend, the choice felt fitting.

More of Gracie covering ‘Liability’ by @lorde tonight in Auckland, New Zealand! Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. —📷: @endupinashes pic.twitter.com/7ngMkctlEO — Gracie Abrams Updates (@GracieAbrUpdate) April 29, 2025

It’s not the first time Lorde has been honoured on stage this month. When Dua Lipa hit Auckland with her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour, she took a moment to cover “Royals” as part of her live series of surprise covers. While more upbeat and in line with Lipa’s current sound, the nod still hit a nostalgic sweet spot. Back in 2018, Lipa even admitted she wished she’d written “Liability”, calling Lorde “brilliant” and the song one that “hits home.”

Abrams recently spoke about her bond with Lorde in a Billboard interview. “I’ve known her for quite a while now, and she happens to do this, but is just one of my favorite people to lean on period,” she said, “because she’s like 800 years old inside, and whenever we’re together, I feel my nervous system regulate differently. It’s comforting that there are people like her that exist, where you know that that’s a trusted person who you could always lean on. Her career arc is also one that I’ve looked up to forever. Such a gift to be able to ask her questions.”

The tour comes on the back of Abrams’ first visit to Australia in January last year, which saw six concerts around the country sell out in minutes.

Debuting at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #2 in New Zealand, the June 24th-released The Secret of Us features Abrams’ global hit single, “That’s So True” – which has climbed to the top of music charts around the world – and “Us”, featuring pop superstar Taylor Swift, which was up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy at this week’s ceremony in LA.

Abrams was also a regular opening act on Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour throughout the US and Europe.

Tickets for all of the upcoming Australian shows are on sale now. Click here for more details.