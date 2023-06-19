The lineup for Grapevine Gathering is here.

The wine and music festival has unveiled a strong lineup of artists for 2023, led by indie rock favourites Spacey Jane.

There are two Australian exclusive performances – England’s indie rockers The Wombats and Aussie DJ Hayden James.

King Stingray will continue their sensational last couple of years with a stop at Grapevine Gathering, while there’s plenty of exciting young talent this year in the form of Teenage Joans, bella amor and The Rions.

You can check out the full lineup below, which also features Vanessa Amorosi and Cannons. Popular podcast duo Lucy and Nikki will host the festival, aiming to keep the energy high between sets.

Grapevine Gathering will take place at five stunning winery locations across the country – Yarra Valley (VIC), Hunter Valley (NSW), Swan Valley (WA), Mount Cotton (QLD), and McLaren Vale (SA) – throughout October.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 22nd at 6pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 21st at 6pm AEST. Those who buy tickets in the pre-sale will gain access to the cheapest tickets and be in with a chance of winning 1 of 500 VIP upgrades.

For more information about the festival and ticket purchases, head to the official website.

Grapevine Gathering 2023

Presented by Untitled Group

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 21st (6pm AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, June 22nd (6pm AEST)

Tickets available via grapevinegathering.com.au

Dates

Saturday, October 7th

Rochford Estate, VIC

Sunday, October 8th

Sirromet Wines, QLD

Saturday, October 14th

Sandalford Wines, WA

Saturday, October 21st

Hope Estate, NSW

Sunday, October 22nd

Serafino Wines, SA

Lineup

Spacey Jane

The Wombats (Aus exclusive)

Hayden James (Aus exclusive)

King Stingray

Vanessa Amorosi

Cannons

The Rions

Teenage Joans

bella amor

Hosted by Lucy and Nikki