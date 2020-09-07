Great Southern Nights has shared over 50 artists who will play across their 1000 government-supported gigs in November.

Following their initial announcement back in June, it has been announced that Aussie artists Ocean Alley, Amy Shark, A.B Original, Julia Stone, Jack River, The Presets and Kasey Chambers with Troy Cassar-Daley are the latest to join the newly-stated live music initiative.

This follows the announcement that Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum, Tones and I, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo would be also taking part in playing a slew of “COVID-safe gigs” to Sydney and regional New South Wales.

Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said of the event, which aims to help kick-start the Aussie live music industry again: “We’re excited to get this COVIDSafe present on the street in session with NSW Health.”

“The calibre of artists who’ve put their hand up to be a part of the inaugural Great Southern Nights occasion is unbelievable, and we’re stoked that many artists have requested to play in regional NSW.

The statement continued, “To have acts like The Rubens, Jack River and Tex Perkins among the lineup demonstrates how Great Southern Nights will showcase the diversity of Australia’s music scene against the backdrop of our great state.”

Great Southern Nights is set to take place across three weeks in November this year, with the lineup being been curated by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), in addition to a trade advisory committee.

“We’re on monitor for big-name Australian artists to play in the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Country NSW, the Hunter, North Coast, Outback NSW, the South Coast and Sydney, and this system is growing day by day.

“Plus, we have around 900 gigs with established and emerging artists being programmed by Sydney and NSW venues in collaboration with ARIA. Great Southern Nights will make a real difference for communities recovering from drought, bushfires and COVID-19.”

While the full program of dates and venues are yet to be released, you can keep up to date by checking out the festival’s website.

Check out ‘Hot Chicken’ by Ocean Alley: