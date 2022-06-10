Green Day isn’t mincing words with Texas Senator Ted Cruz as they display a direct message to him at a recent show.

Green Day recently shared a message at their show to Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The message was direct and didn’t waste any time, “Fuck Ted Cruz,” read the neon backdrop of their stage. Ted Cruz is of course the infamous U.S. Senator who abandoned his state when many of his constituents were without power or running water due to Texas’ electrical infrastructure having poor capabilities to handle disasters. He is also a beneficiary of the NRA and anti-abortion, even in the case of rape.

“When it comes to rape, rape is a horrific crime against the humanity of a person, and needs to be punished and punished severely. But at the same time, as horrible as that crime is, I don’t believe it’s the child’s fault. And we weep at the crime, we want to do everything we can to prevent the crime on the front end, and to punish the criminal, but I don’t believe it makes sense to blame the child,” Cruz said.

This isn’t the first time Green Day has dove into the political foray. The Green Day frontman reportedly filed FEC papers to run for president in the 2024 election as part of the Republican party.

The move left many Green Day fans perplexed because Armstrong was a passionate backer of Joe Biden (Democratic party) in the 2020 American election. Armstrong certainly didn’t mince his words in support, either.

“I have not a single reservation in my mind… All of my enthusiasm is for BIDEN/HARRIS! TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO.” He captioned a now deleted Instagram post.

Armstrong has also lashed out at Trump supporters in the past, making his move to support the Republican party even more questionable. In January 2018, the singer posted to Instagram asking for Trump to be impeached in another now-deleted post (making things look all the more suss). When a fan replied telling him “people have the right to support Trump”, Armstrong didn’t censor his thoughts.

“Well then go fuck your self you stupid piece of shit. If that’s the way you feel about mass destruction and murder then fuck off. Stay the fuck off my Instagram and don’t come back. Don’t listen to my fucking records. I have no problem telling ignorant fucks like you to go to hell. That goes for any other stupid fucks that think this behavior should normalized. Get the fuck out!” He fired back at the fan.

Alas, the filing is legitimate, you can check out the official document here. Interestingly, Armstrong has put down “Saint Jimmy of TheKrustyKrab from Burbank, California” as his intended vice president. A quick Google search has bought us to the conclusion that he is referring to mash up between a character on Sponge Bob Square Pants and their hit song, ‘St. Jimmy’.