Billie Joe Armstrong has backed Joe Biden for victory in the US election, warning that Donald Trump can’t get a second term.

Posting on his Instagram, the Green Day singer shared a brief clip of the music video for 2004’s ‘American Idiot’, before warning against re-electing Trump in the accompanying caption.

“It’s September 1st 2020 and I am WIDE AWAKE IN AMERICA. This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives,” Billie Joe Armstrong wrote.

“A pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes ‘wake me up when September ends’. I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE.”

Confirming his support for the Democratic Party, he continued: “I am whole heartedly (sic) backing JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT. KAMALA HARRIS FOR VICE PRESIDENT.. I have not a single reservation in my mind. All of my enthusiasm is for BIDEN/HARRIS! TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO.

“America cannot afford another 4 years of Trump in office. Our democracy is at stake. Our earth is at stake. We need health care for all. We need justice. We need peace. We need police reform. If you are 18 and over PLEASE register to vote!! This is urgent. This is a national emergency.

“We must be WIDE AWAKE FROM SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER 3rd!!! This is a call to arms for the soul of America! Our lives depend on this election!! Grab a group of friends and register! Grab a group of friends and vote! Tell EVERYONE!”

He went on to share a list of swing states, including Florida and Texas, and encouraged fans to ensure that they are registered to vote here.

Armstrong’s latest message comes after he recently signed an open letter to prevent the unauthorised use of music at political rallies. In recent months, Trump has met repeated resistance from music icons to the use of their songs by him.

Check out ‘American Idiot’ by Green Day: