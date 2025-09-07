Green Day have unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming coming-of-age road trip comedy New Years Rev, offering audiences a glimpse into a film that draws inspiration from the band’s own early touring experiences.

Directed by Lee Kirk, the comedy follows three young musicians known as the Analog Dogs, portrayed by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust. The trio becomes convinced they’ve secured an opening slot for Green Day at a New Year’s Eve concert, prompting an ambitious cross-country journey from Kansas to California to meet their musical heroes.

The teaser opens with the familiar Green Day aesthetic, showing the Analog Dogs contemplating their predicament whilst sharing a bong on a couch. Faced with the challenge of reaching the show, one member laments, “We’re never gonna forget the day we almost opened up for Green Day.” His bandmate responds with characteristic determination: “Man, we’re not almost opening… We’re taking Wayne’s car.”

The remainder of the teaser presents a montage of quintessential road trip adventures and coming-of-age moments, all building towards the anticipated Green Day performance. However, the teaser deliberately maintains suspense regarding whether the Analog Dogs will actually secure their coveted stage time.

New Years Rev draws its narrative foundation from Green Day’s formative years when the band lived out of a touring van, experiencing the struggles and triumphs that would eventually shape their legendary career. The film prominently features Green Day’s music throughout, with the trailer primarily set to “Holiday” from their iconic album American Idiot.

The production boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes established comedic talents such as Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, both known for their work on The Office. Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, McKenna Grace, Keen Ruffalo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Sean Gunn round out the ensemble, bringing additional depth and comedic expertise to the project.

New Years Rev will receive its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12th, marking its debut on the international stage before it receives a wider release.