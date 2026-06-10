A new trailer for the Green Day film has been released.

The punk band star in the trailer for Nimrods: A Green Day Comedy, a road-trip movie in which everything does NOT go smoothly.

After premiering under the title New Years Rev at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the film, with its new title, opens in the US on August 14th.

Filmmaker Lee Kirk wrote and directed the film, which is based on Green Day’s early career days when they toured in a van before Dookie made them famous.

The comedy follows three young musicians known as the Analog Dogs, who become convinced they’ve secured an opening slot for Green Day at a New Year’s Eve concert, prompting an ambitious cross-country journey from Kansas to California to meet their musical heroes.

Watch the new trailer below.

“It’s about the experience that Green Day had on the road in the early days of more of a DIY spirit,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We played anywhere and everywhere, and a lot of shows would get shut down because the cops would come. But there’s also the mud fight that happened at Woodstock. Lee did a great job of incorporating all of those elements that we’ve had in the past.”

Alongside Green Day — Armstrong and Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool — Nimrods also stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, and Mckenna Grace. The likes of Fred Armisen and The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey also make appearances.

“I’ve always wanted to do a Green Day film,” Armstrong added to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “God, ever since the beginning, just all my heroes have always done films, whether it was Rock ‘n’ Roll High School by the Ramones or [the Beatles’] A Hard Day’s Night, the Who’s Quadrophenia. I just wanted to do the same thing.”

Armstrong also said last year that he hoped a film adaptation of Broadway musical American Idiot would be possible.