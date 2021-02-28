Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The Network (totally not a side-project from Green Day), are officially back in our lives. And we are so here for it.

And now what can only be described as a long-anticipated return to our screens – which in this day and age not only includes the television variety, The Network donned their signature masks to almost literally tear up the stage.

The new wave rockers performed one of their latest singles, ‘Threat Level Midnight’ which as reported by NME, marks their first performance in sixteen years.

The Network plugged the Fallon performance on Instagram, captioning it, “Transmission success. No other band in the world, not even the lowly @greenday, could ever bring the people a performance that looked and sounded so divine.”

Classic.

Although their stint on Fallon signifies their first in a while, the band actually released their latest album, Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! in December last year.

That album release also marks their first full-length album since they dropped Money Money 2020, in 2003.

For as long as we can remember, Green Day have historically (taken the piss) and denied having any involvement with The Network.