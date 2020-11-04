Green Day side project The Network have released their first new music in seventeen years.

The band released their sole album Money Money 2020 back in 2003. Now they’re teasing their follow-up record, Money Money 2020 Part II. They’ve given fans a taste of what to expect with the frenetic new singles, ‘We Told You So’ and the politically-fuelled ‘Ivankkka Is A Nazi.’

Green Day have historically denied having any involvement with The Network, and it looks as if they have no plans of giving up the schtick.

Upon the release of ‘We Told You So’, Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram stories to share clips from the music video, “What in the actual fuck??” he wrote, while tagging The Network in his post. “The Network is not GD.”

The rocker previously shared the teaser video for the track on Instagram, further denying his involvement with The Network, writing a number of comments like, “I don’t know who this is. And we are not @thenetwork”, “This @thenetwork definitely NOT GREEN DAY” and“Fuck these guys.”

Check out ‘Ivankkka Is A Nazi’ by The Network:

Meanwhile, Armstrong is set to release a compilation of his ‘No Fun Mondays’ covers series later this month (November 27). The musician began the weekly series during lockdown and has shared his take on songs by The Bangles, Kim Wilde, Billy Bragg and more in the months since.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” Armstrong said in a statement explaining the project. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”