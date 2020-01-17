During a Bushfire Relief Show at Castle Hill RSL, Greg Page, also known as the Yellow member of The Wiggles, suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Greg Page of beloved children’s entertainment group The Wiggles was rushed to hospital overnight, after collapsing on stage during the band’s bushfire relief show in Sydney.

The former yellow Wiggle reunited with his original band-mates Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt for a one-off show at Castle Hill RSL.

Per ABC News reports, Page collapsed as he walked off stage, and was taken to Westmead Hospital in serious but stable condition.

There was confusion as to his condition, and before the encore, Cook emerged to tell the crowd:

“Greg’s not feeling real well. I think he’s going to be OK. He’s not feeling real well,” Cook told the live audience. He’s going to be alright. We’ve got some medical attention.”

The Wiggles have since taken to Twitter to clarify the situation, saying:

“At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand.”

They added several hours ago:

“As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern.”

Greg Page is now spending time in the hospital to recuperate, and we wish him all the best health.

Updates to this story are sure to come as more progress occurs. At the moment it is reported that he is in a stable condition, and is looking to make a speedy recovery to good health.