Gregory Alan Isakov has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand with an intimate acoustic tour scheduled for February 2026.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter will perform stripped-down arrangements across six venues, marking his third Australian tour and second New Zealand visit.

The acoustic performances will showcase material from Isakov’s extensive catalogue, including tracks from his most recent album Appaloosa Bones, alongside favourites from Evening Machines, The Weatherman, This Empty Northern Hemisphere and That Sea, the Gambler.

Isakov’s career trajectory has reached significant milestones, with his streaming numbers surpassing one billion plays globally. His devoted fanbase and critical acclaim have established him as a distinctive voice in contemporary folk music. Recent collaborations with Noah Kahan, Shovels & Rope, Nathaniel Rateliff and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers have further expanded his artistic reach.

Critics have consistently praised Isakov’s work, with the Associated Press describing his recent material as “relentlessly majestic, a kind of musical morphine”, whilst Paste magazine noted he’s “continuing to make expertly-tooled music… reliably beautiful and starkly self-possessed throughout.”

The South African-born, Philadelphia-raised musician has made Colorado his creative base, where he operates Starling Farm in Boulder County when not touring. This agricultural connection often influences his songwriting, contributing to the pastoral themes that run through his music.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Australian and New Zealand audiences will have access to priority tickets through an Early Bird pre-sale beginning Thursday, August 14th at 12pm AEST. General ticket sales commence Tuesday, August 19th at the same time.

The tour will visit premium venues across both countries, including Sydney’s State Theatre, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, and Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. Each performance will feature Isakov accompanied by select musicians, maintaining the intimate acoustic format throughout the tour.

Gregory Alan Isakov Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates 2026

Pre-sale begins Thursday, August 14th, 12pm AEST

General Public on sale Tuesday, August 19th at 12pm AEST

Tuesday, February 10th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, February 12th

The Opera House, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, February 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, February 16th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, February 20th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 21st

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW