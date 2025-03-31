Gregory Porter and his five-piece band are heading back to Australia later this year.

The Grammy-winning vocalist, last here in 2017, will tour five cities across the country in October.

The tour kicks off at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, October 20th, followed by the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 22nd. Then it heads to Hamer Hall in Melbourne on Friday, October 24th, as part of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, before wrapping up at the Regal Theatre in Perth on Saturday, October 25th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4th (11am AEST), with Perth tickets available from April 8th (5pm AWT).

Porter will be joined by musicians who’ve been with him since the start of his recording career, including Chip Crawford (piano and arrangements), Emmanuel Harol (drums), Tivon Pennicott (tenor sax), and Jahmal Nichols (bass).

His music blends jazz with elements of gospel, soul, blues, and even pop. Porter’s collaborations with artists like Robert Glasper, Zbonics, and Lizz Wright have helped shape his distinctive sound. His albums, including Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley (both Grammy winners for Best Vocal Jazz Album), explore themes of faith and love.

Porter’s live performances are where he truly shines, mixing original hits like Hey Laura and Revival Song with classic tracks from Sting, Motown, Disney, and more.

Gregory Porter Australia Tour

Tickets on sale from Friday, April 4th (11am AEST) – except Perth, April 8th (5pm AW)

