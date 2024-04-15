Greta Van Fleet are returning to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2019.

The Michigan rock outfit will bring their ‘Starcatcher World Tour’ to our shores this August.

The tour kicks off at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on August 21st before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on August 24th and the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on August 27th, followed by a trip over the ditch to Auckland to play Spark Arena on August 30th.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, April 19th at 1pm local time. An Artist Fan Club pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 16th at 12pm local time. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 17th at 12pm local time.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: gretavanfleet.com & livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz

The Grammy-winning band’s definitely warmed up, having hit massive venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles, and London’s OVO Arena Wembley recently. Now, they’re wrapping things up down under in Australia and New Zealand after tearing through the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.

All this follows their latest studio album release, Starcatcher, recorded alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb in Nashville just last year.

The band first broke onto the scene in 2017 with their EP From the Fires, which won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Their critically acclaimed sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, released in 2021, debuted in top spots across the Billboard Rock Charts.

Hailing from Frankenmuth, Michigan, the band formed in 2012. It consists of brothers vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, who were later joined by drummer Danny Wagner.

Greta Van Fleet 2024 Australia and New Zealand

Wednesday, August 21st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, August 24th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday, August 27th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, August 30th

Spark Arena, Auckland