Missy Higgins’ ARIA Hall of Fame induction spot was special for several reasons, from her teary, touching speech; the shout-out to her family and friends in music; and a performance of “Scar” featuring an all-star, all-female cast.

Gretta Ray had every reason to feel teary too.

Playing their part in the emotional send-off was Amy Shark, Angie McMahon, G Flip and Ray, who, at stage right made her long-overdue return following a life-threatening illness.

Ray has overcome what she described several months ago as “severe” cardiac disease — infective endocarditis, a rare ailment that can cause damage to the heart.

“This was my first moment back on stage in 6 months, and I cannot express how good it felt and how thankful I am,” she writes on Instagram. “Missy is such a giant part of what inspired me to pursue a career in music and i am so lucky to have her to look up to and to learn from.”

Earlier this year, the “Upgraded” singer revealed that she had spent five weeks in a London hospital, and later explained the severity of her condition. As she walked the road to recovery, Ray scrapped all the shows she’d planned for the rest of the year, including a showcase at BIGSOUND.

The ARIAs marks the end of a months-long ordeal; it was a “dream come true,” she remarks.

Writing on social media, Ray recounts a recent morning stroll in Sydney, soaking up Higgins’ latest ARIA Chart-topping album, The Second Act. “I walked around Hyde Park listening to the title track of her latest album on repeat, thinking about her lyric “but it’s intermission, life’s calling me back”… how lucky am I to still feel so tightly held by her songs all these years later. and to sing them alongside her wtf ! a dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretta Ray (@grettaray)

Calling Melbourne home, Ray’s career took off while she was still at school. As a teen, Ray won Triple J Unearthed back in 2016, and in the same year nabbed the 2016 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, which came with a $50,000 winner’s cheque.

Her debut album, Begin to Look Around, dropped in 2021 and was nominated for an ARIA Music Award (breakthrough artist release) and a J Award, for Australian album of the year.

In 2023 came the second LP Positive Spin was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, the J Award and her single “Heartbreak Baby” was nominated for song of the year at the 2024 APRA Music Awards.