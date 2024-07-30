Gretta Ray has provided fans with another important update on her health.

Earlier this month, the Australian singer-songwriter revealed the news that she is being treated in a London hospital for an unknown illness.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from her fans, she posted on Instagram on July 16th expressing her gratitude and clarifying her current situation.

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on my latest post, you are all so incredibly kind and it really means the world to me, thank you x,” she wrote.

“I wanted to clarify that luckily I’m not having to deal with this experience on my own – due to the seriousness of my condition my family are here in London taking care of me I am in good hands here in a really good hospital. Just taking it day by day. Lots of love.”

Two weeks later, Ray took to social media again to update fans once more.

“I wanted to let you know that the sickness I am recovering from is a rare disease called infective endocarditis – a severe infection in the heart that for me, caused a multitude of distressing repercussions,” Ray wrote in an Instagram post today.

“It happened very suddenly and frighteningly, and as a result, took a moment to be diagnosed. Nonetheless I am so, so lucky that I caught it early, and landed in such a great hospital here in London that took amazing care of me. I was then transferred to a second hospital – one that is famous for dealing with this particular disease.”

Ray’s post confirmed the cancellation of all her remaining shows for 2024 so she can focus on her recovery.

“The toll this has taken on my heart means that at some stage I will need to undergo surgery,” she continued. “For now, it’s been a week since I finished a long course of intravenous antibiotics, and 2 weeks since I was discharged from hospital. Due to the fact that I am stable, the doctors have encouraged me to spend time regaining some strength and immunity outside of hospital.

“While I’m still dealing with some complications, it’s already been healing being back out in the world… I just take it one day at a time (my mum is also still in London with me x).

Ray concluded her update by thanking her fans for their support during this difficult time.

“I know I will be telling this story in more detail when the time is right, but for now I’m processing the trauma and taking things slowly,” she wrote.

“I can’t tell you how much your kind and thoughtful messages and comments have meant to me in this challenging time, I’m so grateful… sending all my love to you from London, and we’ll speak soon.”

Everyone at Tone Deaf wishes Ray the best in her recovery.