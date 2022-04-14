Indie pop singer-songwriter Gretta Ray has announced she’ll be touring around Australia this June.

The artist’s ‘Begin To Look Around’ tour will begin in Brisbane on June 2nd, visiting Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before finishing in Fremantle on June 18th (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale today at 12pm local time via secretsounds.com.

“Finally finally finally. the album tour. it’s happening gang,” Ray gushed on social media. “Tickets are on sale at MIDDAY TODAY i want u all setting alarms right now. I have missed you so much and have wanted to tour this album for the longest time. it’s going to be so fun i promise. for those who are new here and haven’t been to a show before, come say hi i want to meet you please! let’s finally sing these songs together. SEE YOU IN JUNE.”

After winning triple j’s Unearthed High and the prestigious Vanda & Young Songwriting Award in 2016, the Melbourne singer has gone from strength to strength in the past few years.

The well-received EP Here and Now was followed last year by her debut full-length studio album Begin to Look Around. A coming-of-age chronicle of her journey to this point as an artist, the album reached number 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Begin to Look Around also earned Ray an ARIA nomination for Breakthrough Artist, as well as a nomination for Australian Album of the Year at the 2021 J Awards.

Gretta Ray ‘Begin To Look Around’ Tour 2022

Tickets on sale on Thursday, April 14th at 12pm local time via secretsounds.com

Thursday, June 2nd

The Outpost, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, June 8th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 9th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, June 16th

Jive, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, June 18th

Mojos Bar, Fremantle, WA