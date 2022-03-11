Singer Grimes and Tesla bigwig Elon Musk have revealed they secretly welcomed a second child together.

The musician, real name Claire Boucher, revealed the shock news in an interview for the April 2022 issue of Vanity Fair magazine that she and the Tesla founder had welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December.

In case you missed the circus that surrounded the name of the pair’s first child, social media had an absolute field day in 2020 upon learning that the kooky couple had named their son X Æ A-Xii – or “X” for short.

Are you still following?

Anyway, following in their tradition of truly cooked names that are sure to have every school teacher sighing in defeat upon reading out, Grimes announced that she and Elon had named their baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl Musk – also known as “Y”.

Teacher: “How do you pronounce your name? X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/fGH4fcNK7k Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 6, 2020

Grimes clarified that Sideræl is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el.”

Last year, Musk told Time that the couple was “semi-separated,” but Grimes said the relationship remains “fluid”.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time,” she said. “We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” She added that they want “at least three or four” children.

On Twitter, Grimes wrote of the announcement, “ I did this to speak abt my work, not ‘reveal all’ haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible 🤍.”

Grimes also explained that she and Elon had again separated – though remained on good terms.

She added, “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.