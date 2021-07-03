Did anyone seriously expect a new Grimes album to have a boring backstory? The singer just doesn’t do simple.

Grimes fifth album, Miss Anthropocene, came out in 2020, but she’s ready to give fans more already. The artist first teased her new record at the start of the year and now, according to ET Canada, she’s described its aesthetic and it’s suitably weird.

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the A.I. creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines,” she explained.

She continued: “As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously – ‘NO ONE’ (the most powerful superintelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll A.I. puppets to wreak havoc. DARK MATTER – her lead A.I. demon – enters basically as the ‘black swan’ to Claire De Lune – but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully Ai beings in this universe. It goes on but that’s where the first part of the story stops.”

Grimes hasn’t decided on a release date for the album yet but after that description, we’ve got to hope that it’ll be soon. Good or bad, it’s going to be rather interesting. She’s always been fond of a concept album but this is quite something.

Check out ‘Oblivion’ by Grimes: