Lil Uzi Vert is reportedly in the midst of buying his very own planet, WASP-127B.

News that Lil Uzi Vert was set to enter the, uh, galaxy real estate market was confirmed in a series of tweets from Grimes. Grimes took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 21st to repost a photo of the WASP-127b, which was discovered by NASA back in 2016.

“Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet – just a heads up,” she wrote.

Uzi responded to Grimes, saying that he was going to “surprise everyone”, and was still working on the deal.

“Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b — this is huge! First human to legally own a planet,” Grimes wrote hours later.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Yale astronomy professor Gregory Laughlin delved into the legalities of purchasing a planet, nothing that “No legal ownership framework or regulated Earth-based exchange currently exists for the purchase of exoplanetary assets.”

Laughlin continued,“At present, any purchase (either for investment or speculative purposes) would need to be arranged through an off-Earth venue. I remain unaware of the existence of galactic exchanges for planet trading, but that in itself, of course, does not preclude their existence.”

If this hypothetical deal were to go through, Laughlin reckons Lil Uzi Vert has backed the right horse. “From a valuation standpoint, I would recommend that prospective buyers for WASP-127b keep in mind that the planet’s proximity to its host star renders it uninhabitable to carbon-based life,” he explains.

“The large energy flux that WASP-127b receives from the star leads to low energy costs for any data centers orbiting the planet, but the associated requirements for cooling infrastructure likely mean that the planet is cost-ineffective as a center for high-throughput computation. I would expect that other recently detected extrasolar planets, including Proxima b and Kepler 186-f, would likely command much higher prices than WASP-127b, potentially making it a bargain for a first-time planet buyer.”