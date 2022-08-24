Grimes has slammed journalists for allegedly “stalking” her because of a business deal of ex-partner Elon Musk that has turned bitter.

Grimes shares two children with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and Æ A-12 Musk. She has claimed that journalists have threatened their children’s safety over Elon Musk’s Twitter deal. Musk agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in April, however he has since reneaged on the deal. The company have sued him for allegedly breach a legally binding agreement.

Elon Musk’s has dominated headlines since Twitter announced they were suing him, and Grimes claims that journalists have tried to “doxx” the ex- couple’s children in an attempt to “get at” Musk.

“To the journalists who are stalking me and trying to doxx me and my kids… contacting all my friends and acquaintances and even anyone I interact with on social media. It gets back to me. I will start revealing ur names if u keep this up. Leave my fucking kids alone,”Grimes wrote on Twitter.”

She added: “Bluntly, if u take issue with my kid’s father, do not use innocent children as canon fodder in attempts to get at him. Do not make a child who cannot consent infamous before they can even read. Do not reveal where they live, or expose personal information that isn’t public.”

Grimes concluded in a final tweet, “journalists have even contacted hospital staff from when they were born. This is psychotic.”

Bluntly, if u take issue with my kid's father, do not use innocent children as canon fodder in attempts to get at him. Do not make a child who cannot consent infamous before they can even read. Do not reveal where they live, or expose personal information that isn't public. — (@Grimezsz) August 23, 2022

The singer later added on Twitter, “I’ve actually got at least 5 different names of journalists from a pretty large number of people. I had 3 ppl in the last 24 hours reach out to me abt journalists asking them about my family so I’d say it’s more of a critical mass, bigger than a single individual.”

The Canadian singer has been fiercely private about her children’s lives in the past, and only revealed the existence of her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk after a Vanity Fair reporter came to her home to interview her and heard a baby crying in another room.

