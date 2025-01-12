Groove Armada are bringing their famed DJ set to New Zealand this summer, adding four dates to their Down Under run.

The British duo will kick off their New Zealand tour with Groove Armada & Friends at day two of Gardens Music Festival 2025 at Auckland Domain on March 1. From there, they head south to Queenstown Events Centre on Wednesday, March 5, Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday, March 6, and finish at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Friday, March 7.

Presale tickets are available from Thursday, January 16th, at 10am. Sign up at endeavour.live/groovearmada.

These shows follow three Australian dates: Metro City in Perth on February 27, the Roundhouse in Sydney on March 8, and Live At The Gardens in Melbourne on March 9.

Tickets to the Melbourne show are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Tickets to the Perth and Sydney shows will go on pre-sale on Monday January 13th at 12pm AEDT. General sale will then follow on Tuesday, January 14th – again at 12pm AEDT – via Untitled Presents.

For over 20 years, Groove Armada has been one of the most successful and beloved dance acts in the world. Since their 1997 debut, the duo—Tom Findlay and Andy Cato—has explored a variety of sounds, creating hits like “Superstylin'”, “Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)”, “I See You Baby”, and “At The River”.

They’ve achieved three UK Top 10 albums, multiple Grammy and BRIT nominations, and a string of singles that continue to attract new listeners, with nearly two million monthly plays on Spotify. Along the way, they’ve collaborated with artists like Madonna, Paul Simon, Calvin Harris, and Fatboy Slim.

Groove Armada last performed in New Zealand in 2022, earning rave reviews for their live shows.

GROOVE ARMADA TOUR DATES

Presented by Gardens Music Festival and Endeavour Live

Wednesday, February 27th

Metro City, Perth, WA

Saturday, March 1st

Gardens Music Festival, Auckland Domain, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, March 5th

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, NZ

Thursday, March 6th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Friday, March 7th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, March 8th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 9th

Live At The Gardens, Melbourne, VIC