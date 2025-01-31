Groovin the Moo will not go ahead for the second year in a row.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ on Friday, festival organisers said: “Groovin the Moo won’t be happening in 2025, while we work on finding the most sustainable model for Australia’s most loved regional touring festival.”

The same statement was posted to the regional festival’s social media handles shortly after.

The status of the 2025 edition was unknown since the cancellation of last year’s event, particularly given that the new statement comes exactly one year to the day that the 2024 lineup was revealed.

However just two weeks after the lineup was revealed, organisers axed the 2024 event saying at the time: “Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind.”

The cancellation comes just a week after fellow major Australian music festival Splendour in the Grass confirmed that it too was not going ahead with an event this year, also for the second consecutive time.

In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Live Nation said: “The festivals team has our full support to bring Splendour in the Grass back when they feel it’s right.

“In the meantime, we’re working on exciting new projects to support artists and the industry, while meeting the demands of music fans and look forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

It was hoped by promoters and live music fans that Splendour would return this year. When announcing the 2024 cancellation last March, organisers said: “… due to unexpected events, we’ll be taking the year off.

Shortly after Friday’s announcement, the Australian Festival Association (AFA) called for government support in a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Regional festivals like Groovin the Moo play a vital role in connecting audiences with live music outside of major cities, providing opportunities for artists, local businesses, and festival workers. But like many events across the country, the rising costs of production and ongoing challenges in the industry have made it increasingly difficult to operate,” AFA managing director Olly Arkins said.

“This cancellation highlights the urgent need for the Federal Government to extend Revive Live funding to ensure festivals of all sizes can continue to thrive. Festivals are essential to Australia’s cultural and economic landscape, and we look forward to seeing Groovin the Moo return in the future.”