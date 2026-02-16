After a two-year hiatus, Groovin the Moo is finally making a comeback.

The regional festival will return for a one-off show on May 9 in Lismore. Organisers said on Tuesday that the move from a touring festival to a one-off is a “deliberate and considered return… marking the first step of a long-term sustainable model”.

“Starting with a single stage and single-day show allows the festival to rebuild with care, while staying true to its regional foundations,” they said.

Adelle Robinson, CEO of Fuzzy (promoters of GTM), said the upcoming show will honour what Groovin the Moo is all about.

“The festival belongs to regional Australia,” Robinson said.

“Returning with a one-off show allows us to focus on doing it with the care and responsibility it deserves while the festival industry continues to navigate rising costs and increased pressure. We are so thrilled to come to Lismore, a place that reflects the spirit and resilience of the communities that Groovin The Moo has supported from the beginning.”

Groovin the Moo 2026 is presented by Great Southern Nights with support from the NSW Government and Destination NSW, in partnership with ARIA.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“This is a genuinely special moment for Australian music,” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said.

“GTM has long been a rite of passage for artists and fans, and a powerful reminder of the role regional Australia plays in our live music ecosystem.

“Its return reflects years of work rebuilding confidence and ambition in the sector and shows what sustained investment can deliver: iconic events back in the hands of fans, new opportunities for emerging artists, and lasting cultural and economic impact for regional centres like Lismore.”

The news comes after Rolling Stone AU/NZ reported early last year that Groovin would not proceed with its 2025 event, with organisers saying at the time that it was working on “finding the most sustainable model for Australia’s most loved regional touring festival”.

The statement came exactly one year to the day that the 2024 lineup was revealed. However, just two weeks later, organisers axed the festival saying at the time: “Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind.”

Groovin was a highlight of Australia’s festival calendar for years, bringing big names to regional towns across the country. Past lineups included Billie Eilish, Angie McMahon, Flight Facilities, The Preatures, Amy Shark, Violent Soho, The Wombats, The Veronicas, WAAX, Gang of Youths, and many more.

Traditionally held in March, it has also served as a launchpad for local talent including Confidence Man, Ecca Vandal, Alex Lahey, while being a staple for fans of indie, rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more.

Returning from the COVID-era disruptions proved difficult for many Australian festivals, and organisers cited the 2024 cancellation on insufficient ticket sales — but stressed it wasn’t an indefinite thing. The Beaches, DMA’S, Hot Dub Time Machine, Jet, The Jungle Giants, King Stingray, The Kooks, and more were on the 2024 bill.

The full lineup and on-sale date are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Click here for more details.