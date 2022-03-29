Groovin the Moo has announced its 2022 Fresh Produce bill, with 40 exciting local artists added to the lineup.

The next batch of Fresh Produce are ready to impress the Groovin the Moo crowd, following in the footsteps of previous alumni including Confidence Man, Alex Lahey, Montaigne, Lime Cordiale, and Jesswar.

Taking to the main stage in Maitland will be Djanaba, Molly Millington, and Rum Jungle; Aodhan, Mia Rodriguez, and Philly will do their thing in Canberra; while Telenova, Queen P, and Mulalo will debut in Bendigo.

Each Groovin the Moo event will also have extra local talent featuring on The Plot stage, as well as a triple j Unearthed artist still to be announced.

The festival has also revealed their beloved community programmes for 2022. In Maitland, Newcastle Pride’s most glam drag queens and kings will be ready to chat and take selfies. Heaps Gay and friends are back in Canberra at Phish & Phreak to make it as fabulous as always. And in Bendigo, the Dragon City Roller Derby will be there to direct attendees to the festival entry point.

Groovin the Moo 2022 tour kicks off in Maitland on Saturday, April 23rd, heads to Canberra on Sunday, April 24th, and concludes in Bendigo on Saturday, April 30th.

Groovin the Moo 2022 Fresh Produce Lineup

MAITLAND, NSW

DJANABA | MOLLY MILLINGTON | RUM JUNGLE

And on THE PLOT stage

DAN HALLETT | DANNY BLAKE | DJ JUNIOR

ECLIPSE | KILA | LEE FITZPATRICK | PILO

PURE BLONDE | SÈIREN | SHUVCHECK | VICIOUS BEATS



CANBERRA, ACT

AODHAN | MIA RODRIGUEZ | PHILLY

And on THE PLOT stage

BANKER | BRITTANY DE MARCO | DANA

GAMMACELL | FISH GIRL | IT’S A LONDON THING CREW

JLP & MACCA WITH DJHRH | LEMN | MONEYBAG$ | QUAILS | SWEETHARD



BENDIGO, VIC

MULALO | QUEEN P | TELENOVA

And on THE PLOT stage

CLITERALLY | DARBY | DRECHSLER | FALLA | JEMIMA

MASON FLINT | SEÑOR SEÑOR | THIRD RAIL STUDIO PRESENTS

TONKY | WIL BARRETT | XIREN COLLECTIVE