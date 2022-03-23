With the past two years seeing festivals cancelled, Groovin the Moo is back and ready for action with a killer line-up.

Of course, like all good things, Groovin the Moo sadly couldn’t go ahead for the 2020 and 2021 editions, but 2022 is here and we’re finally getting back in the swing of things and able to go to festivals. If you haven’t yet been to one since the pandemic dropped, then Groovin the Moo is the festival for you, and it’s all kicking off in April with one of the best line-ups we’ve seen in a fair while.

Happening in Maitland, Canberra, and Bendigo across three weekends in April, Groovin the Moo will see 24 bands hit the stage (with Fresh Produce artists to be announced soon!) from all across Australia and abroad, with big names like Hilltop Hoods, Middle Kids, and Hockey Dad, as well as a slew of genres across the board.

Keen to get your festival on, and figure out who the must-see outfits are? Well, buckle in, and we’ll take you through the seven artists that are entirely unmissable when it comes to Groovin the Moo.

Check out Groovin the Moo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groovin the Moo (@groovinthemoo)

1. Masked Wolf

Sydney rapper Masked Wolf is definitely an act you’ve got to see to believe with the pure energy he emits. With a massive 11,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his song ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ hitting number 4 on the Australian ARIA Charts and number 6 on the Billboard‘s Hot 100, as well as being the most Shazam’d song of 2021, Masked Wolf is sure to impress – and, if you’ve not come across him yet, you’ll fast become a fan.

Check out ‘Astronaut In The Woods’ by Masked Wolf:

2. Spiderbait

Around since 1989, Spiderbait have become a staple of the Aussie music scene with their seven albums and numerous EPs and singles, including the iconic ‘Black Betty’. Seeing them live is another experience – with every song gaining a sing-a-long from the crowd, and drummer/singer Kram bringing charisma to the stage – it’s something that every Aussie must witness.

Check out ‘Black Betty’ by Spiderbait:

3. Thomas Headon

Based in London, Thomas Headon’s indie pop brilliance only began three years ago, but he’s fast tracked his way to our hearts with singles like ‘Grace’, ‘Clean Me Up’, and of course his latest song ‘How Do I Know?’. With relatable lyrics, and a voice that is rarely matched, he’s an act that everyone must experience at least once in their lifetime.

Check out ‘How Do I Know?’ by Thomas Headon:

4. Alice Ivy

Annika Schmarsel, more well known as her stage name Alice Ivy, is a force to be reckoned with in the music scene. Forging her own path as an electronic musician and producer, she was the winner of the 2016 triple j Unearthed ‘Listen Out’ competition, and she’s been turning heads ever since.

Check out ‘Better Man (Feat. Benjamin Joseph)’ by Alice Ivy:

5. JK-47

On the scene since the age of 14 when he he started rapping and writing music, JK-47 is a musician that is unparalleled. Hailing from Tweed Heads South, NSW, this Indigenous Aussie rapper has a handful of singles, plus his debut album Made For This. If you’re seeking an act that’s sure to get you moving, JK-47 is the artist for you.

Check out ‘Healing’ by JK-47:

6. Peking Duk

Comprised of two members, Reuben Styles and Adam Hyde, Peking Duk is an electronic outfit that just haven’t stopped since they hit the ground running in 2010. With heaps of hit singles like ‘High’, ‘Chemicals’, and ‘Fire’, and a few EPs to their name, Peking Duk hasn’t been still for a moment in the Aussie music scene with numerous nominations and awards across the board.

Check out ‘Wasted’ by Peking Duk:

7. Hope D

Hot in the indie-pop genre, Hope D has only been around for a few years – debuting in 2019 –, and has been making waves ever since. Her debut EP Cash only appeared only last year, amassing a few million hits on Spotify. While she’s fairly new to the scene, she’s certainly someone to keep an eye on, and absolutely unmissable.

Check out ‘Happy Hangover’ by Hope D:

Groovin the Moo 2022

Alice Ivy

Broods [NZ]

Chaii [NZ]

grentperez

Hilltop Hoods

Hockey Dad

Hope D

Jesswar

JK-47

Lime Cordiale

Mashd N Kutcher

Masked Wolf

Middle Kids

Montaigne

Peking Duk

Polaris

Redhook

Riton [UK]

Shouse

Snakehips [UK]

Spiderbait

Sycco

Thomas Headon [UK]

Wolf Alice [UK]

Saturday, April 23rd

Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, April 24th

Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, April 30th

Prince Of Wales Showground, Bendigo, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix