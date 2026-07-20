The Groundwater Country Music Festival 2026 lineup has been revealed.

The country music festival returns to the Gold Coast from Friday, October 16th to Sunday, October 18th.

“Australia’s ultimate country music beach party is once again bringing the twang to the shoreline, transforming Broadbeach into a three-day celebration of live music, line dancing, great food, and Gold Coast sunshine,” a press release declares.

Check out the full lineup below, featuring genre heavyweights such as Kasey Chambers, Kaylee Bell, The Wolfe Brothers, and Lane Pittman.

“Always happy to be playing back at one of my favourite music festivals in Australia – Groundwater! I’ll be bringing my full band and playing a bunch of my old songs in my set as well as a few new ones and favourite covers. Looking forward to seeing that street fill up with all you music lovers,” says Kasey Chambers.

“So excited to be playing Groundwater again! Queensland is our favourite place to play, and we can’t wait to see all our Gold Coast fans again,” says Kaylee Bell.



Groundwater is produced by Experience Gold Coast and supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.

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Andrew Powell MP, Minister for the Environment and Tourism, says the three-day festival will deliver strong economic outcomes for the Gold Coast: “The Groundwater Country Music Festival is set to generate more than 63,500 attendances across the multi-day event, injecting close to $17 million into businesses, venues and operators across Broadbeach, the wider Gold Coast and Queensland. This is exactly the kind of event that drives jobs and backs local industry.”

Groundwater Country Music Festival 2026

Ticket information available here

October 16th-18th

Broadbeach, Gold Coast, QLD

Lineup

KASEY CHAMBERS | KAYLEE BELL | THE WOLFE BROTHERS

BECCY COLE | JAMES BLUNDELL | KINGSWOOD | TYLA RODRIGUES | LANE PITTMAN

HENRY WAGONS | ANDREW SWIFT | HAYLEY JENSEN | PETE DENAHY & THE SURREAL MCCOYS

JAKE PENROD | SWEET TALK | RUTH MOODY | DENVAH | AUSTIN MACKAY | STERLING DRAKE | JOSH STUMPF 2026 STARMAKER JARRAD WRIGLEY | MIDNIGHT CHICKEN | DEAR TOMMIE | MICHAEL HONAN | TAUREAN THOMPSON’S OUTLAW COUNTRY SESSIONS | JOSIE | BREWN | RB BROTHERS | DJ COLONEL’S COUNTRY MUSIC COTTAGE | BLUEGRASS BREAKFAST WITH HUXLEY & FRIEL | COUNTRY CALLING SHOWCASE

BEACHSIDE LINE DANCING WITH CHRIS WATSON & MORE