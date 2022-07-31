After it received a huge reaction on her recent tour, country music icon Kasey Chambers has officially released her beautiful cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’.

Accompanied by a banjo and her band, Chambers impressed crowds on her Behind the Barricades tour with her lengthy rendition of the classic 8 Mile cut.

Following several standing ovations and wild applause breaks, the singer has now made her cover available to download or stream (link below).

“Eminem has been one of my favorite songwriters for many years,” Chambers says. “We listen to a lot of him in our house. I’ve been mostly influenced in my life by writers who bravely put fearless emotion into lyrics and no one does that better than Eminem.

“I don’t really care too much about what genre music fits into, just that the sound comes from a real, authentic place from inside the artist. Eminem makes me feel things when I hear him. Not always the most comfortable things but I’m not sure that music is always meant to make us feel comfortable.”

A cover of ‘Lose Yourself’ had actually been something Chambers wanted to do for a long while. “I’ve had it in the back of my mind for years that I knew there was a version inside me somewhere of ‘Lose Yourself’ on a banjo that I wanted to play live but it was really just for the self-indulgent reason that I love the song so much,” she adds. “It took covid lockdown to give me enough time to learn the lyrics properly and write a melody to it.”

Chambers’ last record of original material, Campfire, came out in 2018. The collaboration with The Fireside Disciples won the ARIA Award for Best Country Album that year.

Kasey Chambers’ ‘Lose Yourself’ cover is out now.

