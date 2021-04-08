A tragic moment involving a guitarist has now become an uplifting tale and a shining beacon of light amongst the community right now.
Philippe Drouin, has recently successfully achieved the feat of relearning the guitar, following a car accident which left the guitarist unable to use his right hand.
Now he’s re-learned the guitar, becoming a left-handed player, with the whole process having taken a total of three years. He was also assisted by Michael Angelo Batio.
According to Ultimate Guitar, Drouin had been a guitarist for 15 year prior to the accident and is also the frontman of Obvurt, a Quebecois-based death metal three-piece group. He sat down for an interview with Metal Sucks and detailed his journey.
Drouin began, “After being a victim of a car accident in late December 2016, I lost my picking as a right-handed guitar player for more than 15 years. After talking with Pat Martino in 2017, I bought my first left-handed guitar, and it begins there.”
“Since I made that choice, I tried to recover and practice a lot, trying to get my picking back on my right hand in 2018. I was playing both sides every day for a while. One day, I felt I was able to become left-handed, so I decided to leave everything behind and start over.”
On receiving help from Batio, he said, “I left my previous band I had for more than 10 years and learned a new instrument. I practiced for one year alone and then I realized I needed help. I asked Michael Angelo Batio for lessons and he accepted. Since that day, I’ve practiced over four hours every day.”
In other guitar-related news, Fender has launched a new pocket-sized personal amplifier, which comes in as part of their Mustang series, the Mustang Micro.
For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.