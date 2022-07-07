Gunna has been denied bond again and is now expected to remain in jail until next year.

Earlier this year, the rapper and Young Thug were indicted alongside 26 other members of Young Slime Life for several charges.

After surrendering to authorities and facing one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act (a wide-ranging act that applies to 35 criminal offences), Gunna’s legal team protested his innocent.

“Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent,” they said at the time. “The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him.”

On Thursday, July 7th though, Gunna was denied bond once more in a virtual appearance in court, as per Complex. The rapper is now expected to remain behind bars until January 2023, when his trial is scheduled to take place.

This is despite his representatives insisting that there’s no conceivable reason for their client to remain in jail until that time.

It comes after he was previously denied bail on May 23rd by a Fulton County judge, with the judge arguing that Gunna poses a threat to potential witnesses.

Gunna’s legal team previously pointed out the huge role their client has played in Atlanta over the past few years, which has included creating the city’s first-ever free in-school grocery and clothing store and feeding over 400 children each week.

Gunna’s representatives have also insisted that it’s wrong to use his own lyrics against him. Some of Young Thug’s lyrics included in the indictment include, “I killed his man in front of his momma, like fuck lil bruh, sister and his cousin” and “my trigger start itching.”

Gunna has maintained that he’s innocent since his arrest, writing in an open letter that he’s being “falsely accused.”

