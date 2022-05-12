Gunna’s lawyers insist he’s innocent

It’s only been a few days since his indictment rocked the hip hop world but the lawyers for Gunna have fiercely protested his innocence.

The rapper surrendered to authorities this week and is facing one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. The RICO Act is a wide-ranging act that applies to 35 criminal offences. It covers crimes frequently associated with organised crime, including illegal gambling, prostitution, collection of unlawful debt, money laundering, and murder for hire.

Currently being held at Fulton County Jail without bond, Gunna’s legal representatives sound very confident about clearing their client’s name.

“Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent,” they told TMZ. “The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him.”

Gunna’s legal team were quick to point out the huge role their client has played in Atlanta over the past few years, which has included creating the city’s first-ever free in-school grocery and clothing store and feeding over 400 children each week.

Gunna’s representatives also insisted that it’s wrong to use his own lyrics against him. Some of Young Thug’s lyrics included in the indictment include, “I killed his man in front of his momma, like fuck lil bruh, sister and his cousin” and “my trigger start itching.”

Young Thug and Gunna were indicted alongside 26 other members of Young Slime Life for several charges, which came to light after WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden broke the news on Twitter. “Rappers @youngthug ,@1GunnaGunna among 28 defendants charged in 56 count indictment in Fulton County. My colleague @MarkWinneWSB & I have exclusive details,” he wrote in the first part of a lengthy Twitter thread, even tagging the rappers in the post.

The 56-count grand jury indictment has charged a massive 28 members and associates of Young Slime Life or YSL. As Seiden put it, “YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.”