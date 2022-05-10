Young Thug and Gunna have been indicted alongside 26 other members of Young Slime Life for several charges.

WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) broke the news on Twitter. “Rappers @youngthug ,@1GunnaGunna among 28 defendants charged in 56 count indictment in Fulton County. My colleague @MarkWinneWSB & I have exclusive details,” he wrote in the first part of a lengthy Twitter thread, even tagging the rappers in the post.

According to Seiden, the 56-count grand jury indictment has charged a massive 28 members and associates of Young Slime Life or YSL. As Seiden puts it, “YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.”

The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street activity. According to the 56-count indictment, Young Thug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the RICO Act, while Gunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

The RICO Act is a wide-ranging act that applies to 35 criminal offences. It covers crimes frequently associated with organised crime, including illegal gambling, prostitution, collection of unlawful debt, money laundering, and murder for hire.

Seiden also posted a picture captured by a colleague of police arresting Young Thug and taking him into custody (see below). He continued by stating that Young Thug in particular has some “very serious allegations” against his name. “@youngthug is accused of renting 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from @Hertz, which was used in the commission of the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, on 1-10-15, according to indictment,” the reporter added.

Seiden also wrote that prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin, got the permission of Young Thug to make a second attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County.

This is a breaking story and we’ll provide you with further updates as they come.

