Guns N’ Roses are coming to Australia for a one-off show.

The legendary rockers will headline the 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert on November 29th, bringing decades of hits to the iconic street circuit.

Tickets to Guns N’ Roses Grand Final show go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 16th at 9am local time. Several pre-sales will be running from Wednesday, February 11th at 9am local time to Sunday, February 15th at 5pm local time.

Fans can purchase General Admission tickets to place them right in the heart of the action, while tickets to The Jungle Zone will give them premium access closer to the stage, including General Admission access across the entire day.

“The bp Adelaide Grand Final has fast become one of the biggest sporting events in Australia, and having icons of rock Guns N’ Roses headline the Sunday night will ensure the 2026 event closes on the ultimate high,” says South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

“This is exactly what the bp Adelaide Grand Final does best, combining elite motorsport with iconic world-class live entertainment to create an unforgettable experience for fans.

“We’re thrilled to have secured not only a legendary rock band, but also the Supercars decider through to 2034.”

Before arriving in Australia, Guns N’ Roses will tour through Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the US between March and September.

Their US run includes stops at major stadiums such as New York’s MetLife, St. Louis’ Busch, Las Vegas’ Allegiant, Vancouver’s BC Place, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl.

In other band news, Guns N’ Roses recently released two songs, “Nothin” and “Atlas”, via Geffen Records in December, marking their first new tracks since 2023. The band also recently dropped their deluxe Live Era ’87-’93 box set, a limited pressing of some live performances featuring remastered audio and artwork.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert

Ticket information available here

Sunday, November 29th

Adelaide, SA