During their headlining set at the Monsters of Rock festival in Brazil this weekend, Guns N’ Roses performed fan favourite song “Bad Apples” live for the first time since 1991.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Use Your Illusion I track has only been played twice before in the band’s entire history. Its live debut also happened in Brazil, way back at the Rock in Rio festival in 1991.

You can check out fan-shot footage of the rare performance below.

“Bad Apples” isn’t the only rarity getting an airing on their 2026 world tour. The band also brought back the rarely-played “Dead Horse”, while “Rocket Queen” made a welcome return to the set in São Paulo. The tour opener in Mexico also saw the live debuts of their new singles, “Atlas” and “Nothin’”, which have remained in the setlist since.

The tour kicked off last week, after band announced that keyboardist Melissa Reese would be sitting out the 2026 tour “due to unforeseen personal reasons.” Reese has been a crucial part of the band’s live sound since joining in 2016, and was reportedly nearing her 10th anniversary with the group.

Reese has featured in the Guns N’ Roses lineup since joining their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour back in 2016. The run became the third-highest-grossing tour of all time.

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She was originally brought into the fold by Chinese Democracy producer Caram Costanzo, who was on the hunt for a musician “with a really unique set of skills.” Reese clearly fit the bill, stepping onto some of the biggest stages in the world.

Guns N’ Roses will hit Australia this November and December.