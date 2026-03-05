Guns N’ Roses are bringing their world tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year, announcing a run of huge stadium shows.

The legendary rock band will kick off the local leg of their world tour on Sunday, November 29th in Adelaide for the bp Adelaide Grand Final, before hitting Townsville on December 2nd, Brisbane on December 5th, Newcastle on December 8th, Melbourne on December 11th, and Sydney on December 14th.

They will also travel to Aotearoa for an Auckland show on December 17th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for the Melbourne and Auckland shows from 12pm (local) on Friday, March 13th, while Townsville, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney will be available from 1pm (local).

Several pre-sales will run for all shows.

For Townsville, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney, the Guns N’ Roses artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 11th at 1pm (local). Fans must register via Ticketmaster before Sunday, March 8th at 11:59pm (AEDT), with no code required as access is tied to Ticketmaster accounts. Nightrain Fan Club members will receive first access when their pre-sale opens Friday, March 6th at 1pm (local).

Mastercard cardholders can access a pre-sale from Monday, March 9th at 1pm (local), with preferred ticket access available once tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 1pm (local). Additional pre-sales include for Live Nation membersand Westfield members from Thursday, March 12th at 1pm (local).

For Melbourne and Auckland, timings shift slightly, with the artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 11th at 12pm (local) following the same registration process. Nightrain members can access tickets from Friday, March 6th at 12pm (local), while Mastercard (Melbourne) and Westpac Mastercard (Auckland) cardholders have pre-sale access Monday, March 9th at 12pm (local). Further pre-sales include Live Nation members and Westfield members from Thursday, March 12th at 12pm (local).

The newly announced tour dates follow a massive 2025 schedule that saw Guns N’ Roses play across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Their exciting new chapter was continued with the releases of two brand new singles, “Nothin'” and “Atlas” — marking the band’s first new music since 2023.

They will be joined across all dates by Australia’s own Airbourne.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Sunday, November 29th

bp Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, December 2nd

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, December 5th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, December 8th

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, December 11th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, December 14th

Engie Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 17th

Eden Park Stadium, Auckland, NZ