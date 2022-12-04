After an Aussie woman got injured when Axl Rose threw a mic at fans during a show, Guns N’ Roses will discontinue the tradition.

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they will not throw mics at the audience at their shows going forward. This comes a few days after an Aussie woman ended up getting facial injuries after the band’s frontman Axl Rose threw his mic into the audience at their Adelaide show.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the singer announced that the band would be discontinuing the tradition of 30 years for the safety of their fans.

“It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at our show in Adelaide, Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans.” Rose wrote in his statement.

“If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of our show anywhere.” he said, adding that the band presumed their fans would be aware of and eager for the opportunity to catch the mic.

“Having tossed the mic at the end of our show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of our performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to fans during or at our performances.” he said.

Rose also took a dig at reports suggesting that he’d deliberately tossed the mic to the audience without consideration for safety. “Unfortunately there are those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t be farther from reality. We hope the public and of course fans get that sometimes happens,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, a South Australian woman attending the band’s concert in Adelaide sustained injuries when Rose threw his mic to the audience during the last song. The woman, who suffered two black eyes and injuries to the nose, said: “He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

