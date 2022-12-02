An Australian woman was seriously injured after a microphone thrown by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose hit her in the face.

Rebecca Howe experienced two black eyes and a bloody face from the microphone-throwing incident and has shared an image of her injuries online.

She told the Adelaide Advertiser that Axl threw his microphone into the audience after Guns N’ Roses played their last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City, and it directly connected with Howe’s face.

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City,” Howe told the publication.

“He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

She said after the microphone bounced off her face, another concertgoer grabbed it.

“My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in,” she said.

While Howe’s injuries aren’t permanent, Howe said the microphone toss has the potential to kill her.

“What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye … what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?” she said. “If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

Neither the band nor their management have acknowledged the incident.

Howe isn’t the first Australian to be injured at a Guns N’ Roses festival. Back in 2013, Darren Wright from Perth was hit in the mouth, which caused damage to two of his front teeth. Wright sued over the incident and recovered $5,000 in compensation for dental fees.

“With the bright lights and explosions, I couldn’t see anything. The next thing I knew, I was whacked in the mouth. I thought I had been punched. I was quite stunned and it took a few seconds to realise what was going on. I could feel bits of teeth in my mouth. Then someone is climbing through my legs to grab the microphone,” Wright told the West Australian of the incident.