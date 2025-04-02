Australian Idol. Chart-topping pop star. Label chief. Manager. Guy Sebastian wants its all.

After nearly eight years, the pop superstar and his manager Jennifer Fontaine are going their separate ways, as Sebastian chases the dream of leading his own venture.

“Since the start of my career,” he explains in a joint statement, seen by Tone Deaf, “I’ve dreamed of building my own label and leading a management team that reflects my creative vision as well my passion for developing new artists. With my partnership at Sony Music Australia, the first part of that dream is now a reality, and it’s time to take the next step; creating a team that will manage my career and, in time, support other aspiring artists.”

From this month, Sebastian and Fontaine will be “embarking on new chapters,” explains the statement. Sebastian took a step in that direction with the launch of a joint-venture label with Sony Music in 2021.

“I have so much to be grateful for in my partnership with Jennifer Fontaine,” the chart-topping singer adds. “After 20 years in the music industry, I know how deeply personal the artist-manager relationship is which is built on trust, passion, and commitment. In our case, it was built on a foundation of love and deep respect.”

Fontaine came “highly recommended by industry peers I admire. She is tenacious, hardworking, and never backs down from a challenge. She entered my life at a vulnerable time, and through every high and low, we’ve always had each other’s backs.”

Sebastian’s change in trajectory coincides with his entry into feature films, through the Australian Bollywood flick Hindi Vindi, in which he stars alongside Neena Gupta, and his departure from Seven Network’s The Voice Australia, announced last October.

Though Sebastian and Fontaine will no longer work together, their friendship remains intact.

“I am so deeply proud of the brilliant partnership that Guy and I have always respected and cherished over this last near decade,” explains Fontaine, founder and managing director of Private Idaho Management. “To say we have kicked goals is a total understatement.”

Sebastian, she continues, “is without question, one of the most gifted singer, songwriter and performers on the planet. He’s also made of goodness deep to his core.”

“Change is constant in this business and we have always made every decision with purpose, positivity and respect,” Fontaine remarks. “I am just so honoured to have been included in this chapter of Guy’s career.”

Sebastian enjoys a career-long label relationship with Sony Music. The music major signed the singer back in 2003, after he was crowned the first Australian Idol.

Since then, he’s been one of Sony Music’s frontline domestic artists, selling more than four million albums and landing six No. 1 singles, the most by any Australian male artist in ARIA history. Sebastian’s ninth and most album T.R.U.T.H., debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart 2020, his third leader following Just As I Am (December 2003) and Armageddon (December 2012).

T.R.U.T.H. features “Choir”, which took out song of the year at the 2019 ARIA Awards and “Standing With You”, winner for Video of the Year at the 2020 ceremony, both fan-voted categories. Sebastian’s biggest hit to date is 2012’s “Battle Scars” featuring Lupe Fiasco.

The track cracked the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 72, its video has clocked 68 millions view on YouTube, and the recording has been streamed more than 396 million times on Spotify.

Private Idaho Management‘s roster includes ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted vocal group Human Nature.