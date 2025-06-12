Guy Sebastian has announced his return this week, revealing details for his first album in over four years.

On Friday, the Australian singer-songwriter confirmed that his 10th studio album, 100 Times Around the Sun, will drop on August 8th via Sony Music Australia.

“For the last four years from Sydney to LA to Bali to Nashville, I have poured everything of myself into this album,” Sebastian said.

“It’s an incredibly personal album that I wanted to feel full of love, life and joy. When I get to this point of finally being able to share it with you all, the nerves and excitement definitely hits!”

To coincide with the album announce, Sebastian has also shared the first taste of 100 Times Around the Sun with “Cupid” – check it out below.

“’Cupid’ is out! I can’t believe it,” he said.

“It took about four years to finish and it went through a lot of different versions. This song is a letter to Cupid pointing out that he only had one job to do, and he got it all so wrong. This took me an eternity to produce with so many layers but I’m stoked with how it turned out.

“I hope you enjoy it!”

The news comes only months after Sebastian split from his longtime manager, Jennifer Fontaine, with his own entrepreneurial plans.

“Since the start of my career,” he explained in a joint statement, seen by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, “I’ve dreamed of building my own label and leading a management team that reflects my creative vision as well my passion for developing new artists.

With my partnership at Sony Music Australia, the first part of that dream is now a reality, and it’s time to take the next step; creating a team that will manage my career and, in time, support other aspiring artists.

“I have so much to be grateful for in my partnership with Jennifer Fontaine,” the chart-topping singer adds. “After 20 years in the music industry, I know how deeply personal the artist-manager relationship is which is built on trust, passion, and commitment. In our case, it was built on a foundation of love and deep respect.”