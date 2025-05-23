There’s a nostalgic duet reunion brewing — and it all started on breakfast radio.

Appearing on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma on 2DayFM this morning, pop icon Jordin Sparks made a surprise on-air plea to former collaborator and Australian superstar Guy Sebastian, asking him to join her live on stage during her upcoming Australian shows for Fridayz Live 2025.

“Guy Sebastian, if you are listening to this, I will be there [in Australia] in October,” Sparks declared. “And I need you on stage with me so we can sing our song together. I would love it. Don’t ignore this. It’s going everywhere. Everybody can hear!”

The song in question? 2009’s Art of Love — the chart-topping duet that paired Sebastian’s velvety soul vocals with Sparks’ powerhouse delivery, quickly becoming a fan-favourite and a defining moment for both artists that year.

To keep the moment rolling, hosts Jimmy, Nath, and Emma dialled Guy live on-air to surprise him with Jordin’s message — and caught his reaction in real time.

“I love Jordin!” Sebastian said without hesitation. “The last time we sang it together was on her tour in the US. She’s amazing, I’ll definitely do that yeah! I would love it!”

The potential duet would mark the first time the pair have performed Art of Love together in Australia since the song’s original release. With Sparks locked in for Fridayz Live — alongside Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Eve, and more — the moment is ripe for a full-blown Y2K pop-R&B throwback onstage.

Sparks’ return to Australia has already sparked excitement from longtime fans, with Fridayz Live shaping up to be the nostalgia-fueled spectacle of the year. Now, with a little encouragement, one of the most iconic Aussie-American collabs of the 2000s might just be reborn live.

Listen to The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma on weekdays from 6am to 9am on 2DayFM or stream anytime via LiSTNR.