On Tuesday, October 5th, Guy Sebastian will be performing his single ‘Standing With You’ live on TikTok for World Mental Health Awareness Day.

World Mental Health Awareness day is on Saturday, October 10th, this year and aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world, as well as mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

In support of this important day to raise awareness about mental health, Guy Sebastian will be performing an intimate live rendition of his hit single ‘Standing With You’, which is taken from his latest album T.R.U.T.H., on TikTok on Tuesday, October 5th.

Fittingly, the song was inspired by his experiences with people close to him struggling with depression during this global pandemic.

He will be joined by TikTok star JasmineTxo and his brother Chris Sebastian, who recently won on The Voice, where they will discuss personal experiences and tips for managing stress and anxiety during uncertain times.

This is such an important conversation to be having, especially considering all that has happened across the world this year.

As part of the livestream, the TikTok community will be invited to ask questions, share their stories using the hashtag #standingwithyou and donate, with all proceeds going to The Sebastian Foundation.

For those who are unaware, the Sebastian Foundation is to support young people who are struggling and they do what they can to ensure that young Australians feel encouraged and supported.

“The pandemic has had an impact on all of our lives and has caused extra stress and hardship to everyone. I wrote ‘Standing With You’ when I was personally feeling very anxious, just before the COVID-19-related travel bans happened all around the world,” says Guy Sebastian.

“The song is about saying we’re all in this together and to encourage everyone to look after themselves and one another during this difficult time.

“For me, there’s no better place to express this and talk about the all important subject of mental health than on TikTok, where the community is so strong and Aussies feel comfortable and confident to be their true authentic selves.”

In addition to this livestream, TikTok has launched in-app mental health resources for Australian users. The platform has also partnered with leading not-for-profits and inspiring TikTok creators to amplify content that provides hope, connection and support to its users.

The livestream starts at 7pm AEDT on Tuesday, October 5th, and you don’t want to miss it!