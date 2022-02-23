Guy Sebastian has announced his Higher Sounds tour, which he’ll headline accompanied by Vika & Linda, Jarryd James, Busby Marou and more yet to be announced.

The series of outdoor concerts will begin in September and will hit Hervey Bay, Mudgree, Adelaide, Perth, Yarra Valley, Ballarat, Hunter Valley, Berry, Canberra, and Parramatta (full dates below). More dates are also expected to be confirmed.

Each night will see Sebastian play a special set taking in hits from his long career, making it a must-see for any fan. “I have been dreaming of an event like this for years, it’s been a long time coming! I am thrilled to finally have the opportunity to get out on the road, to travel and perform at outdoor venues that are set in beautiful locations with some incredible artists by my side,” he shared in a statement.

“My greatest love is to perform live and 2022 is certainly the year of live music! Performing at these venues with such a talented line up of fellow artist, s who I admire so much, will certainly be a career highlight. It’s going to be a day of killer tunes, soulful renditions, big voices, phenomenal musicianship, a show like never before!”

Tickets for Higher Sounds go on sale next Thursday, March 3rd at 10am via Ticketek. $1 from every ticket sold will also go to the Sebastian Foundation, the charity run by Sebastian and his sister Jules that aims to help adolescent mental health and wellbeing.

Guy Sebastian Higher Sounds 2022