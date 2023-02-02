After Guy Sebastian and his elderly neighbour got into a “heated argument” ending in damage to Guy’s property, the two are going to court.

Guy Sebastian, the multi-award-winning singer and songwriter, is embroiled in a legal battle with his neighbor, Phillip Richard Hanslow, who has been charged with stalking with intent to cause physical harm and damaging property.

The altercation between the two neighbors is said to be the result of a long-running feud that has been escalating over the past six years.

On January 23rd, police were called to Maroubra following reports of a dispute between the two neighbors involving threats. Hanslow was arrested and taken into custody.

Speaking to reporters, Hanslow slammed the escalation of what he considered to be just a simple disagreement between neighbors. He claimed that the police broke into his house while he was on the toilet to arrest him and portrayed the whole ordeal as “blown right out of proportion.”

The Maroubra resident stated that the situation has been stressful for him, especially given his current health conditions, including fibromyalgia, herniated discs, and sciatica.

He appeared in Waverley Local Court on Thursday, dressed in casual attire, to ask for an adjournment to seek legal advice and to have a medical procedure done. The court agreed to adjourn the matter until March 9th, allowing Hanslow to undergo a medical procedure to remove an infected bowel.

Hanslow bought his property, adjacent to Guy Sebastian’s, back in 2013 for $3.1 million.

Guy Sebastian sought an interim apprehended violence order against his neighbor, which was granted by the court. Under the terms of the court order, Hanslow is prohibited from contacting the singer or entering his property, and is also banned from possessing a firearm or illegal weapon.

“You must be in a position on 9 March to enter a plea,” he told the 66-year-old.

This new legal battle comes after a tumultuous year for Guy Sebastian, who was involved in a lengthy trial last year involving his former manager, Titus Day, who was found guilty of embezzling $600,000 from the singer during their decade-long relationship. Day was sentenced to at least 2.5 years in jail for his actions.

While Hanslow refused to comment on Guy Sebastian as a neighbor, he indicated that the Australian public could “read between the lines.”

While Sebastian has yet to give comment on the situation, he has been contacted to do so in good time.

Guy Sebastian rose to fame in 2003 when he won the first iteration of Australian Idol. Since then, he has become an internationally recognized singer and songwriter and has also served as a mentor and judge on musical talent shows such as The X Factor and The Voice Australia.