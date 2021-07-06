It seems congratulations are in order as musical power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have tied the knot.

As reported by Page Six, the pair got married in a small ceremony that was held at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on the weekend.

According to sources that spoke to Page Six, Shelton previously built a chapel on his estate with the intention of marrying Stefani there.

Stefani herself took to Instagram to confirm the news by sharing a number of pictures from the day along with the caption “dreams do come true.”

While exact details on the nuptials have yet to be revealed, Shelton said in an interview with USA Today earlier this year that he would want the menu to consist of “everything fried”.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he said.

“French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that. it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the US iteration of The Voice when they were both newly single.

Shelton filed for divorce from fellow country music star Miranda Lambert in July 2015, while a month later Stefani ended things with Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage and three children together.

In their six years together the newlyweds have collaborated on a number of tracks, including ‘Nobody But You,’ ‘Happy Anywhere’ and ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’.

For more on this topic, check out the Pop and Country Observers.

Check out photos from the wedding of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: