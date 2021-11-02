K-pop soloist Ha Sung Woon is set to leave his agency, Star Crew Entertainment, after one final album, the company confirmed.

K-pop soloist Ha Sung Woon is set to depart from his agency, Starw Crew Entertainment, following the expiration of his contract. In a public statement, Star Crew confirmed the news, emphasising that the decision had been reached after “careful discussions” with the star.

“As of October 31, 2021, our exclusive contract with Ha Sung Woon, who has spent the past seven years with us after debuting in 2014, has ended,” the statement read.

“As the expiration of our exclusive contract approached, we engaged in serious conversations with Ha Sung Woon about his future activities, and after careful discussion, we agreed to respect one another’s opinions and not move forward with a renewal.” they said.

On behalf of Ha, Star Crew also confirmed that the singer would be releasing at least one final album in November, although no other details were shared.

Ha, who star has been on the rise since going solo, debuted under Star Crew in 2014. He rose to fame on the music survival show Produce 101 along with fellow labelmate (and later group-mate) Roh Taehyun, later becoming a member of the winning line-up of Wanna One. Sung Woon and Taehyun later became members of Hotshot, who disbanded earlier in 2021.

Ha’s solo artistry has made him one of K-pop’s most exciting rising stars, earning him top charting positions and coveted soundtrack appearances.

“I wanted to show my own development as a solo artist through these promotions. I’m satisfied, because I heard reviews saying that I’ve found my style.” he said while promoting his EP Twilight Zone back in 2020.

“Rather than being considered just one thing, I’m more than happy being seen as both an artist and idol who expresses their thoughts through music.” he continued.

Check out ‘Strawberry Gum’ by Ha Sung Woon ft. Don Mills: