Australia’s acclaimed alternative dance trio Haiku Hands have returned with a new single and music video.

Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis and Mie Nakazawa are on fiery form on their new track, titled “Nunchucka”. A dancefloor cut with punk energy, the addictive track offers an instant sonic adrenaline rush.

“A super charged high energy self affirmation anthem for anyone who wants to wipe off the patriarchal stain of self-loathing,” the band says about their single. “A song to listen to before you go out, when you’re out, and when you get home. Enjoy your life.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Triana Hernandez, sees Haiku Hands and a set of mysterious characters matching the rebellious spirit of the track (watch below).

It’s been three years since Haiku Hands impressed with their self-titled debut album in 2020, which earned the band multiple AIR Award nominations for Breakthrough Independent Artist and Best Independent Dance or Electronic Album.

They’ve since spent extensive time touring the world, capturing the attention of crowds at Vivid Sydney, Splendour in the Grass, Laneway and most recently, Sydney WorldPride.

After the release of their new single, the trio will head to Tropic Fiesta in Townsville at the end of the month, followed by a US tour in June (see dates below).

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Haiku Hands’ “Nunchucka” is out now via Spinning Top Records.

Haiku Hands 2023 Tour Dates

Tickets available via haikuhands.com.au

Australia

Sunday, May 21st

Tropic Fiesta – East End Fiesta, Flinders Street, Townsville QLD

Saturday, Sept 23rd

Wanderer Festival, Pambula Beach, NSW

USA

Friday, June 9th

Capital City Pride Fest, Des Moines IA

Saturday, June 10th

Gov Ball After Dark, Queens NY

Sunday, June 11th

Governor’s Ball, Queens NY

Wednesday, June 14th

El Cid, Los Angeles CA

Friday, June 23rd

Cactus Club, Milwaukee WI

Saturday, June 24th

Logan Square Arts Festival, Chicago IL

Sunday, June 25th

Sleeping Village, Chicago IL