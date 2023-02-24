Electric Fields have released ‘We The People’ today, which is the official theme song of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

This year’s WorldPride celebration is expected to be the largest global event in NSW since the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Electric Fields will perform ‘We The People’ for the first time at the LIVE AND PROUD opening concert at the Domain this evening, alongside Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy and Kylie Minogue.

The multi-award winning duo – comprised of producer Michael Ross and vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding – is known for powerful storytelling through electronic music, with Fielding often singing in the traditional languages of the Anangu people.

“Pride is not just about acceptance, but feeling at home in your own individuality,” Ross said. “‘We The People’ is for all of us, our differences help to make the world go round.”

Finalists for the ARIA Awards 2019’s Best Australian Live Act, Electric Fields took out seven awards in December of that year – the three top spots for the National Live Music Awards: Best Live Act, Best Live Voice, and Electronic Act of the Year; the National Dreamtime Award; the Corner Award, and two South Australian Music Awards.

Electric Fields joins a stellar cast of Australian and First Nations artists being showcased throughout the Sydney WorldPride event, which takes place from Friday, 17th February until Sunday, 5th March.

Peach PRC, G Flip, Sycco, and The Veronicas are all performing at WorldPride events.

WorldPride has been a travelling global celebration of all things LGBTQIA+ since the year 2000.

This year’s Sydney event will incorporate all the beloved Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras experiences like the parade, party, Fair Day and Sissy Ball, supersized into 200+ event festival.

Not only is Sydney WorldPride 2023 the first time the event will be staged in the southern hemisphere, but this year’s festival also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and the fifth anniversary of Marriage Equality in Australia.

Listen to ‘We The People’ below: